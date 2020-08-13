PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2020) –Fireman Joshua Spencer assists in the replacement of a sea water valve aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kristopher S. Haley)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 16:06
|Photo ID:
|6310084
|VIRIN:
|200813-N-NY430-1033
|Resolution:
|3109x2350
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 KristopheR Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT