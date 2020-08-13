Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway [Image 3 of 3]

    Makin Island Underway

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class KristopheR Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2020) –Fireman Joshua Spencer assists in the replacement of a sea water valve aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kristopher S. Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

