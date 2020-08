Sgt. Parker Johnson, Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunner, and Maj. Robert Grutsch, the operations officer for the 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, plot troop locations on a map from an observation point at Fort Irwin, California, on July 23, 2020.



Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, conduct tough, realistic and unified land operations while in “The Box” at the National Training Center, which provides Armored Brigade Combat Teams the ability to fully deploy all assets in a training exercise. In the deployment-like setting, the Squadron squared off against an opposition force from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, a U.S. Army brigade that operates as a near-peer enemy force for units on a rotation at NTC, located on Fort Irwin in California.



The Squadron pressed forward through a main corridor of The Box to advance on enemy defensive positions in an effort to shape the battle field and set the tone for future operations on the 996-square-mile training area. Throughout the battle, the 1-94 Cavalry experienced a variety of combat situations including mass casualty exercises, base attacks and other unannounced training events such as chemical attacks to test and teach Soldiers.



Soldiers of the Brigade are participating in a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment to ensure units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. The exercise, directed by U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), will serve as the final, major training event ahead of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division's 2021 deployment to the Middle East.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 11:52 Photo ID: 6309267 VIRIN: 200723-Z-GL488-1096 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.79 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Bill Boecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.