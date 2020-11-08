Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MICLIC [Image 4 of 4]

    MICLIC

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Today Sapper Company is working within the current COVID-19 along with members of Bravo Company “Beast”and 227 Brigade Engineer Battalion, to certified their crews on an inert Mine Clearing Line Charge( MICLIC) The MICLIC is a rocket projected explosive line charge which provides a "close-in" breaching capability for maneuver forces. It is effective against conventionally fused mines and, when detonated, it provides a lane 8 meters by 100 meters. Certifying the MICLIC crew’s is an annual training event that prepares units for a deployment certification exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana.(U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 03:19
    Photo ID: 6308404
    VIRIN: 200811-A-NO077-128
    Resolution: 1125x633
    Size: 176.3 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MICLIC [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MICLIC
    MICLIC
    MICLIC
    MICLIC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    DOD
    Engineer
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Sapper
    Sapper Company
    Combat Engineer
    Army
    MICLIC
    65th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    USARHAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT