Today Sapper Company is working within the current COVID-19 along with members of Bravo Company “Beast”and 227 Brigade Engineer Battalion, to certified their crews on an inert Mine Clearing Line Charge( MICLIC) The MICLIC is a rocket projected explosive line charge which provides a "close-in" breaching capability for maneuver forces. It is effective against conventionally fused mines and, when detonated, it provides a lane 8 meters by 100 meters. Certifying the MICLIC crew’s is an annual training event that prepares units for a deployment certification exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana.(U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

