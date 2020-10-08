Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea [Image 7 of 7]

    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200810-N-VF045-1016
    EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 10, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) receives cargo from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea. Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

