Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 10, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) receives cargo from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea. Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|08.10.2020
|08.13.2020 02:44
|6308157
|200810-N-VF045-1016
|5446x3631
|902.17 KB
|EAST CHINA SEA
|2
|0
|0
