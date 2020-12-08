Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vintage PBY Catalina flying boat takes off from Pearl Harbor

    Vintage PBY Catalina flying boat takes off from Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Oki 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    200812-N-SF508-0011 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 12, 2020) A vintage Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat is towed past the USS Arizona Memorial in preparation for the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the WWII veterans and civilians who contributed to the end of the war. The commemoration will include three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades and will culminate with the official ceremony on USS Missouri (BB 63) on Sept. 2. Flyovers of the warbirds will include: Around Oahu (August 29), Connecting the Military Bases (Aug. 30) and Fly Over the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor to Waikiki (Sept. 2). To learn more about upcoming events please see https://www.75thwwiicommemoration.org/victory-in-the-pacific/hawaii-events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vintage PBY Catalina flying boat takes off from Pearl Harbor [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Charles Oki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

