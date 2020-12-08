Vintage PBY Catalina flying boat takes off from Pearl Harbor

200812-N-SF508-0011 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 12, 2020) A vintage Consolidated PBY Catalina flying boat is towed past the USS Arizona Memorial in preparation for the 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII. “Salute Their Service, Honor Their Hope” is the theme of the commemoration in Hawaii in recognition of the WWII veterans and civilians who contributed to the end of the war. The commemoration will include three Legacy of Peace Aerial Parades and will culminate with the official ceremony on USS Missouri (BB 63) on Sept. 2. Flyovers of the warbirds will include: Around Oahu (August 29), Connecting the Military Bases (Aug. 30) and Fly Over the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor to Waikiki (Sept. 2). To learn more about upcoming events please see https://www.75thwwiicommemoration.org/victory-in-the-pacific/hawaii-events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Oki/Released)

