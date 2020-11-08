USS Mustin Conducts Flight Quarters

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 11, 2020) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Lloyd Lumley, from Bronx, N.Y., and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Santiago, from Chicago, lower lifelines during flight quarters onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

