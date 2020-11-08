BAMC doctor hopes to ‘level the playing field’ for women

U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Heather Yun, Deputy Commander for Medical Services, is an infectious disease physician playing a critical role in BAMC’s COVID-19 response. Yun, a Colorado native, is a fourth-generation doctor who has tackled many roles over the course of her career – student, doctor, mentor, leader, wife, mother, singer, and endurance triathlete. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

