    BAMC doctor hopes to 'level the playing field' for women

    BAMC doctor hopes to ‘level the playing field’ for women

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Heather Yun, Deputy Commander for Medical Services, is an infectious disease physician playing a critical role in BAMC’s COVID-19 response. Yun, a Colorado native, is a fourth-generation doctor who has tackled many roles over the course of her career – student, doctor, mentor, leader, wife, mother, singer, and endurance triathlete. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC doctor hopes to ‘level the playing field’ for women [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC doctor hopes to ‘level the playing field’ for women

    Women&rsquo;s Equality Day: BAMC doctor hopes to &lsquo;level the playing field&rsquo; for women

