U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Heather Yun, Deputy Commander for Medical Services, is an infectious disease physician playing a critical role in BAMC’s COVID-19 response. Yun, a Colorado native, is a fourth-generation doctor who has tackled many roles over the course of her career – student, doctor, mentor, leader, wife, mother, singer, and endurance triathlete. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6307332
|VIRIN:
|200811-A-HZ730-1055
|Resolution:
|6490x4331
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|DELTA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BAMC doctor hopes to ‘level the playing field’ for women [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women’s Equality Day: BAMC doctor hopes to ‘level the playing field’ for women
