Senior Airman Sam Garza, 149th Security Forces Squadron, Air National Guard,
shoots his weapon at a firing range on Joint Base San Antonio’s Medina Annex Aug. 12, 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Nathan Mauricio)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 17:20
|Photo ID:
|6307329
|VIRIN:
|200812-Z-UK039-0004
|Resolution:
|1080x1620
|Size:
|283.2 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 149th SFS conduct weapons training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT