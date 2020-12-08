Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oscar Company BWT [Image 2 of 2]

    Oscar Company BWT

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Dylan Walters 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, completes the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 12, 2020. BWT is a week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dylan Walters)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oscar Company BWT [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Dylan Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

