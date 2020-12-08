Oscar Company BWT

A recruit with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, completes the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 12, 2020. BWT is a week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dylan Walters)

