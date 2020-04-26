Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NOAC Yokosuka Participates in Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale Exercise

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Oceanography

    AG1 Huelsing from the Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center (NOAC) in Yokosuka, Japan, briefs the Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) winds timeline for Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as part of the annual Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale (TRRG) exercise on Apr. 26, 2020.

    This work, NOAC Yokosuka Participates in Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

