NOAC Yokosuka Participates in Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale Exercise

AG1 Huelsing from the Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center (NOAC) in Yokosuka, Japan, briefs the Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) winds timeline for Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as part of the annual Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale (TRRG) exercise on Apr. 26, 2020.

