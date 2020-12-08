Typhoon Season - Are You Ready?

Courtesy Photo | AG1 Huelsing from the Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center (NOAC) in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | AG1 Huelsing from the Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center (NOAC) in Yokosuka, Japan, briefs the Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) winds timeline for Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) as part of the annual Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale (TRRG) exercise on Apr. 26, 2020. see less | View Image Page

Despite the current COVID-19 environment, Naval Oceanography Anti-Submarine Warfare Center (NOAC) Yokosuka, Japan, conducted the annual Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale exercise on 27-30 April 2020. This annual typhoon preparedness exercise is conducted prior to the onset of typhoon season to prepare staffs and crews for potential impacts to infrastructure and fleet operations.



“This exercise, though scaled back due to COVID-19 considerations, served as a critical opportunity for the NOAC Yokosuka forecasters and analysts to brush off their tropical forecasting skills in preparation for the impending typhoon season. Last year, Fleet Activities Yokosuka saw the passage of two dangerous typhoons, which highlights the importance of being prepared,” said Commanding Officer CDR Erin Ceschini.



Typhoon Ready Reliant Gale simulated a tropical system that developed and intensified into a super typhoon, passing within miles of Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). During the week-long exercise, the NOAC Yokosuka Training Team provided the Resource Protection Watchfloor with simulated typhoon forecasts and tracks. The Resource Protection Watchteams then tailored the simulated Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) forecast into a product specific to CFAY. They also simulated communicating Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) recommendations to CFAY base leadership and the tenant commands.



Typhoon season in the Western Pacific runs from June 1st to November 30th with a peak in activity during August and September. The JTWC in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the tropical cyclone forecasting authority for the Pacific and Indian Oceans, issuing four warnings a day for active tropical cyclones. The team at NOAC Yokosuka analyzes these tropical cyclone forecasts to determine impacts to CFAY and Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and makes recommendations for the setting and relaxing of TCCOR conditions to ensure the safety of personnel and base infrastructure. Below is a list of TCCORs.



TCCOR 5: Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are possible within 96 hours.

TCCOR 4: Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are possible within 72 hours.

TCCOR 3: Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are possible within 48 hours.

TCCOR 2: Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are anticipated within 24 hours.

TCCOR 1: Destructive winds of 50 knots or greater are anticipated within 12 hours.

TCCOR 1 Caution: Winds of 35-49 knots sustained are occurring at a particular installation.

TCCOR 1 Emergency: Winds of 50 knots sustained or greater are occurring at a particular installation.

TCCOR 1 Recovery: After the passages of a tropical cyclone, when destructive winds of 50 knots or greater have subsided, survey and work crews are sent out to determine the extent of damage.

All Clear: The storm is over and recovery efforts are considered complete by the installation commander.



To prepare for typhoon season, all personnel should create an emergency disaster kit. Some of the recommended items to have in your home kit are: a gallon of water per day per person for at least three days, a three day supply of nonperishable foods, first aid kit, manual can opener, personal sanitation supplies, flashlight, batteries, $100 in the local currency, wrenches and pliers for turning off utilities, and a three day supply of prescription medications.



To stay informed about current and forecasted weather conditions, check out the NOAC Yokosuka webpage, https://www.metoc.navy.mil/noacy. Local residents can tune into CFAY’s informational channel 28 or the Yokosuka weather channel 16.



NOAC Yokosuka, in addition to their Anti-Submarine Warfare mission, handles resource protection for the local area and a trusted partner in keeping Fleet activities safe.