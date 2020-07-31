Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering a 101-year-old legacy

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Tessa Corrick 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A Barksdale honor guard member plays taps following a volley of rounds rendered during a memorial service for retired Col. Steven L. dePyssler at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 31, 2020. dePyssler, who served 38 years in the U.S. Army Air Corps and the Air Force and the past 41 years volunteering with the retiree affairs department, passed away July 25, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tessa B. Corrick)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
