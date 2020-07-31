Remembering a 101-year-old legacy

A Barksdale honor guard member plays taps following a volley of rounds rendered during a memorial service for retired Col. Steven L. dePyssler at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 31, 2020. dePyssler, who served 38 years in the U.S. Army Air Corps and the Air Force and the past 41 years volunteering with the retiree affairs department, passed away July 25, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tessa B. Corrick)

