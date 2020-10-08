Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to B Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade carrying U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and sling load lift off during Exercise Saber Junction at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 10, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness.
    (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 20 [Image 7 of 7], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

