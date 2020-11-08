Coast Guard rescues two women stranded on Anacapa Island

The Coast Guard rescued two women who were stranded on Anacapa Island, Aug. 11. 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer, who hoisted the two women and transported them back to Base Mugu where they were met by emergency services personnel.

