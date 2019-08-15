CAPE MAY, N.J. - Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Pleskonko instructs marching remedial during company commander school training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, August 15, 2019.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6304603
|VIRIN:
|190815-G-VS714-1445
|Resolution:
|1912x1074
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Reservist and Recruit Company Commander Overcomes CC School and Thrives as a Leader
