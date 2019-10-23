Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Locked in

    Locked in

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Joseph McClanahan with the 20th Military Intelligence, a Calvert City, Ky., native, and winner of the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in 2019 participates in a weapons qualification table during the Best Warrior Competition at Wendall H. Ford Regional Training Center Oct 23-27, 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2019
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 15:16
    Photo ID: 6304303
    VIRIN: 191023-A-OO829-231
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 103.01 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Locked in, by SSG Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army to have new weapons qualification standards

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    new
    Weapons Qualifications
    rifle
    IWQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT