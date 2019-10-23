Sgt. Joseph McClanahan with the 20th Military Intelligence, a Calvert City, Ky., native, and winner of the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in 2019 participates in a weapons qualification table during the Best Warrior Competition at Wendall H. Ford Regional Training Center Oct 23-27, 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Crane)

