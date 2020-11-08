Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Pence visits Tucson [Image 1 of 5]

    Vice President Pence visits Tucson

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Two taxis on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 11, 2020. Air Force Two is the air traffic control call sign held by any U.S. Air Force aircraft carrying the vice president. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 15:18
    Photo ID: 6304291
    VIRIN: 200811-F-CJ465-1013
    Resolution: 6558x3689
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Pence visits Tucson [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

