U.S. Air Force Two taxis on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 11, 2020. Air Force Two is the air traffic control call sign held by any U.S. Air Force aircraft carrying the vice president. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 15:18
|Photo ID:
|6304291
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-CJ465-1013
|Resolution:
|6558x3689
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vice President Pence visits Tucson [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT