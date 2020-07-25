National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5

Infantryman of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, sprint between buildings during an early morning mission to gain control of the occupied city of Razish during a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, on July 25, 2020. Soldiers loaded into Bradley Fighting Vehicles early in the morning to reach their objective before sunrise in an effort to surprise the opposing force known as Blackhorse. Blackhorse Soldiers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, are dedicated to testing units in “The Box.”



Brigade Soldiers are taking part in one of the U.S. Army's most challenging land force training exercises and have prepared for entering “The Box” for over a year, including during their 2019 annual training at Fort Hood, Texas, where they completed an eXportable Combat Training Center exercise.



The 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered in Brainerd. The overall unit mission is to provide heavy armor and mechanized infantry ground combat power to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

