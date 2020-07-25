Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5 [Image 5 of 10]

    National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec 

    Minnesota National Guard

    A Soldier operates a .50-caliber machine gun out of an M133 Armored Personnel Carrier during an early morning mission to gain control of the occupied city of Razish during a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, on July 25, 2020. Blackhorse Soldiers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, are dedicated to testing units in “The Box.”
    Brigade Soldiers are taking part in one of the U.S. Army's most challenging land force training exercises and have prepared for entering “The Box” for over a year, including during their 2019 annual training at Fort Hood, Texas, where they completed an eXportable Combat Training Center exercise.
    The 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered in Brainerd. The overall unit mission is to provide heavy armor and mechanized infantry ground combat power to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 12:30
    Photo ID: 6303875
    VIRIN: 200725-Z-OX391-1035
    Resolution: 7355x4903
    Size: 23.2 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Sebastian Nemec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

