    Former Minnesota National Guard Leader Takes Charge as Director of the Army National Guard [Image 3 of 3]

    Former Minnesota National Guard Leader Takes Charge as Director of the Army National Guard

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Maj. Kyle Key 

    National Guard Bureau

    Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen assumes responsibility as the 22nd director of the Army National Guard on Monday at the Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center in Arlington, Virginia. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Morrison.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 10:49
    Photo ID: 6303708
    VIRIN: 200810-A-QU728-340
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Minnesota National Guard Leader Takes Charge as Director of the Army National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Kyle Key, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    34th ID
    Minnesota National Guard
    DARNG
    Civil Unrest
    Director of the Army National Guard
    Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen
    Gen. Daniel Hokanson

