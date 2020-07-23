Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5 [Image 4 of 5]

    National Training Center Rotation 20-08.5

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Sgt. Roman Bode, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with B Co., 134th Brigade Support Battalion, drains oil from a new engine before installing it into a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California, on July 23, 2020. Units jump to move forward in the fight while retaining the commanders’ critical situational awareness.

    Soldiers of the Brigade are participating in a decisive action training exercise in the desert environment to ensure units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. The exercise, directed by U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), will serve as the final, major training event ahead of our unit's 2021 deployment to the Middle East.

    The 134th Brigade Support Battalion is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, that provides logistical and health care sustainment to the 1/34th ABCT. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

