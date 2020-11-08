Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great To Meet You [Image 1 of 7]

    Great To Meet You

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Spc. Audrequez Evans 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph Jarrard speaks to a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Georgia National Guard during training exercise Saber Junction 20, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (Photo by Spc. Audrequez Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 09:37
    Photo ID: 6303574
    VIRIN: 200811-A-AR772-381
    Resolution: 5112x3264
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great To Meet You [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Audrequez Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Great To Meet You
    Major General Joseph Jarrard Visit
    Best Said
    Talking To The Crowd
    Mentor-ship
    Giving Guidance
    Passing Information

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    Strong Europe
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    Audrequez Evans

