EARF conducts Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Army soldiers from Bulldog Company 1-187 Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), deployed with the East Africa Response Force (EARF) in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), inspect their gear during an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), Aug. 9, 2020. The EARF is responsible for providing combat-ready rapid deployment capabilities to support crisis operations on the African continent. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elisandro T. Diaz)

Date Taken: 08.09.2020