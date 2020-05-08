USS Shiloh Barber Shop

200805-N-JL568-1022 SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 05, 2020) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Jakerion Brown, from Paris, Texas maintains the ships grooming standards aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

