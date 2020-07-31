200731-N-UN340-007 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2020) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s Flight Experimentation Team (l-r) Safety Officer Michael Hess, Pilot-in-Charge Daniel Jennings and Team Lead Mark Bilinski fly an Intel Falcon 8+ Unmanned Arial Vehicle (UAV) equipped for photographic inspection with Sony A7R camera payload onboard Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s Old Town Complex. The team is conducting a series of flight missions with clearance from Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL); Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition and the Federal Aviation Administration. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 19:19
|Photo ID:
|6302874
|VIRIN:
|200731-N-UN340-007
|Resolution:
|3750x2550
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200731-N-UN340-007, by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
