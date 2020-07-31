Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200731-N-UN340-007

    200731-N-UN340-007

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    200731-N-UN340-007 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2020) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s Flight Experimentation Team (l-r) Safety Officer Michael Hess, Pilot-in-Charge Daniel Jennings and Team Lead Mark Bilinski fly an Intel Falcon 8+ Unmanned Arial Vehicle (UAV) equipped for photographic inspection with Sony A7R camera payload onboard Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s Old Town Complex. The team is conducting a series of flight missions with clearance from Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL); Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition and the Federal Aviation Administration. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 19:19
    Photo ID: 6302874
    VIRIN: 200731-N-UN340-007
    Resolution: 3750x2550
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200731-N-UN340-007, by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Recognizes NAVWAR Employees with Top Scientist and Engineer of the Year Awards

    TAGS

    UAV
    Drone
    OTC
    NIWC Pacific
    NAVWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT