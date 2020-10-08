Navy Recognizes NAVWAR Employees with Top Scientist and Engineer of the Year Awards

Photo By Rick Naystatt | 200731-N-UN340-007 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2020) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC)...... read more read more Photo By Rick Naystatt | 200731-N-UN340-007 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2020) Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific’s Flight Experimentation Team (l-r) Safety Officer Michael Hess, Pilot-in-Charge Daniel Jennings and Team Lead Mark Bilinski fly an Intel Falcon 8+ Unmanned Arial Vehicle (UAV) equipped for photographic inspection with Sony A7R camera payload onboard Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s Old Town Complex. The team is conducting a series of flight missions with clearance from Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL); Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition and the Federal Aviation Administration. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released) see less | View Image Page

Several employees across NAVWAR enterprise were recognized by the Department of Navy for significant contributions in the areas of science and engineering July 24, at an awards ceremony held at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division in Bethesda, Maryland.



During the ceremony, individuals and teams from Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC) Pacific and Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and Space Systems were presented with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) Research, Development, and Acquisition (RD&A) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientist and Engineer of the Year Award.



“These awards represent the excellence and dedication of our elite workforce to deliver the best capabilities possible,” said NAVWAR Commander Rear Admiral Christian Becker. “It is this type of hard work and determination that allows our warfighters, deployed around the globe, to succeed in their missions, and I could not be more proud.”



Named after former ASN (RDA) Delores M. Etter, this highly esteemed award is given annually to military and civilian scientists and engineers who have made technically outstanding and highly beneficial contributions to our national defense.



This year's ceremony, hosted by ASN (RDA) James F. Geurts, included a mix of in-person and virtual attendees. During the ceremony, Geurts recognized 54 top scientists and engineers from across the Department of the Navy, including 16 from NAVWAR enterprise.



NAVWAR enterprise awardees included:



Emergent Scientists Awards



• Dr. Mark Bilinski - NIWC Pacific

• Dr. Kate E. Rainey - NIWC Pacific



Individual Engineers Awards



• Daniel J. Curtis - NIWC Pacific

• Gary R. King - NIWC Pacific

• Matthew B. Rambo – PEO C4I and Space Systems



Group Awards



• Non-GPS Aided Positioning and Timing for Surface Ships Future Naval Capability (Fnc) Team: Jacob Bencke, Kyle Swanson, Chad Pinkelman, Kevin Dea from NIWC Pacific and Aaron Nascimento from PEO C4I and Space Systems



• Rapid Response and Integration (R2i) Team: Brian Visser, Jimmy Linh, Ling Finan, Henry Houle, Emily Nguyen from NIWC Pacific



Group Collaborating Across the NRD&E



• Maritime Test Bed (Mtb) Team: Jeff Rey Lloyd from NIWC Pacific, Joshua Henson from NAVFAC EXWC, Kevin D. Conowitch, CWO5 Saunte Allen, and David Mendoza from NAVSEA PMS 485



“Congratulations to this year’s winners who have shown true commitment to the execution of our mission, success of our operations and effectiveness of our Navy in defense of our nation,” said NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope. “At every opportunity they pushed the limits of what is possible; innovating, leading, and driving ways to speed delivery of advanced capability to the warfighter so that we can compete and win for years to come.”



About NAVWAR:

NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.