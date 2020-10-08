CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (Aug. 10, 2020) Information System Technicians 1st Class Ryan Arsenault poses for a photo in front of USS Constitution. USS Constitution is the oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Babary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power is more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Class Alec Kramer/Released)

