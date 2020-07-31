Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New legislation changes minimum age for sale of tobacco products to 21 years

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    On December 20, 2019, President Donald Trump signed legislation amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and raising the federal minimum age for sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years of age. This legislation took effect on all U.S. military installations August 1, and is known as “Tobacco 21” or “T21.” The law makes it illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product—including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes—to anyone under the age of 21. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 12:28
    Photo ID: 6302165
    VIRIN: 200731-F-PJ004-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1200
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New legislation changes minimum age for sale of tobacco products to 21 years, by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

