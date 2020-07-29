Daily routines can improve mental, physical health

By establishing and following a daily routine, Airmen can experience improvements in physical and mental health, two out of four of the Comprehensive Airmen Fitness pillars. Specifically, Airmen may see improvements in stress levels, sleep, diet and exercise. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

