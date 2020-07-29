Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily routines can improve mental, physical health

    Daily routines can improve mental, physical health

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    By establishing and following a daily routine, Airmen can experience improvements in physical and mental health, two out of four of the Comprehensive Airmen Fitness pillars. Specifically, Airmen may see improvements in stress levels, sleep, diet and exercise. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily routines can improve mental, physical health, by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

