Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    High-throughput testing system latest addition to combat COVID-19 at LRMC [Image 1 of 3]

    High-throughput testing system latest addition to combat COVID-19 at LRMC

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson (center), commanding general, Regional Health Command Europe, is introduced to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s first high-throughput testing system for COVID-19, July 8.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 04:29
    Photo ID: 6301569
    VIRIN: 200709-A-EK666-0265
    Resolution: 5359x3828
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High-throughput testing system latest addition to combat COVID-19 at LRMC [Image 3 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    High-throughput testing system latest addition to combat COVID-19 at LRMC
    High-throughput testing system latest addition to combat COVID-19 at LRMC
    High-throughput testing system latest addition to combat COVID-19 at LRMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    High-throughput testing system latest addition to combat COVID-19 at LRMC

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT