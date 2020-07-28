200728-N-JL568-1023 EAST CHINA SEA (July 28, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jimmie Ledford, from Colorado Springs, Colo., attaches a barrel onto a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 20:41 Photo ID: 6301394 VIRIN: 200728-N-JL568-1065 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 640.28 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh Maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.