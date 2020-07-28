200728-N-JL568-1023 EAST CHINA SEA (July 28, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jimmie Ledford, from Colorado Springs, Colo., attaches a barrel onto a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 20:41
|Photo ID:
|6301394
|VIRIN:
|200728-N-JL568-1065
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|640.28 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh Maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
