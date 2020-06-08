Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Sailor inspects an oil sample

    USS Princeton Sailor inspects an oil sample

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200806-N-OW019-0003 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 6, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) Darnisha Hillery, from Stockton, Calif., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), inspects a lube oil sample in a main engine room. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Sailor inspects an oil sample [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineering
    Watch
    USS Princeton
    Sample

