    Rocking at the ROC Drill [Image 1 of 5]

    Rocking at the ROC Drill

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Spc. Audrequez Evans 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Charles Ford participate in a ROC Drill during Saber Junction 20 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Aug.8, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Audrequez Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 08:50
    Photo ID: 6300764
    VIRIN: 200808-A-AR772-378
    Resolution: 5298x3315
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rocking at the ROC Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Audrequez Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rocking at the ROC Drill
    Listening Attentively
    You Don't Say
    Deliberation
    Listen Up

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    SaberJunction TrainToWin

