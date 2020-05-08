510th RSG Soldiers complete Forward and Ready 2020

Soldiers of the 510th Regional Support Group on the final day of annual training at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Aug. 5, 2020. The 510th RSG spent 16 days in the area both performing mayor cell duties for nearly 150 Soldiers within the 7th Mission Support Command and a variety of training events to include the classroom and field training portions for land navigation.
510th RSG at Forward and Ready 2020
