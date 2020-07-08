(from left to right) Mrs. Rebecca Thompson and Col. Landis Maddox, Commander of the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade pose for a photo at the Quarterly Volunteer Awards Ceremony at the Division Memorial on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on August 7, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 22:58
|Photo ID:
|6300559
|VIRIN:
|200807-A-RN631-907
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Quarterly Volunteer Awards Ceremony: August 2020 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
