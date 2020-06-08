Staff Sgt. Joe Reyna, the staff noncommissioned officer in charge of the Fleet Antiterrorism Security Teams (FAST) training center, Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment (MCSFR), poses for a photo for Purple Heart Day on Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, Virginia, August 6, 2020. Reyna earned his Purple Heart Medal during a route clearing patrol in Afghanistan, with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, where he was struck by multiple pieces of shrapnel after his team leader stepped on a small land mine right in front of him. Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 each year and is a time to remember and honor the brave service members who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by Sgt. Desmond Martin)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6300259
|VIRIN:
|200807-M-NJ594-0001
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.28 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Purple Heart Day: Staff Sgt. Joe Reyna, by Sgt Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
