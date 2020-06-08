Staff Sgt. Joe Reyna, the staff noncommissioned officer in charge of the Fleet Antiterrorism Security Teams (FAST) training center, Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment (MCSFR), poses for a photo for Purple Heart Day on Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, Virginia, August 6, 2020. Reyna earned his Purple Heart Medal during a route clearing patrol in Afghanistan, with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, where he was struck by multiple pieces of shrapnel after his team leader stepped on a small land mine right in front of him. Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 each year and is a time to remember and honor the brave service members who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by Sgt. Desmond Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 16:20 Photo ID: 6300259 VIRIN: 200807-M-NJ594-0001 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 10.28 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Purple Heart Day: Staff Sgt. Joe Reyna, by Sgt Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.