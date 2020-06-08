Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart Day: Staff Sgt. Joe Reyna

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Desmond Martin 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Staff Sgt. Joe Reyna, the staff noncommissioned officer in charge of the Fleet Antiterrorism Security Teams (FAST) training center, Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment (MCSFR), poses for a photo for Purple Heart Day on Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, Virginia, August 6, 2020. Reyna earned his Purple Heart Medal during a route clearing patrol in Afghanistan, with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, where he was struck by multiple pieces of shrapnel after his team leader stepped on a small land mine right in front of him. Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 each year and is a time to remember and honor the brave service members who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by Sgt. Desmond Martin)

    Purple Heart Recipient
    MARFORCOM
    U.S Marine Corps Forces Command
    Purple Heart Day
    MCSFR
    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic

