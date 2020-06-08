Colonel Russell Smith (USMC Ret.), earned his Purple Heart Medal during a reconnaissance patrol in Afghanistan, with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, when he was struck by multiple pieces of shrapnel from a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle that drove over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The blast of the IED caused Smith severe injuries to his feet and legs. Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 each year and is a time to remember and honor the brave service members who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by Cpl. Danielle Abshire)

