    Purple Heart Day

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Danielle Abshire 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Colonel Russell Smith (USMC Ret.), earned his Purple Heart Medal during a reconnaissance patrol in Afghanistan, with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, when he was struck by multiple pieces of shrapnel from a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle that drove over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The blast of the IED caused Smith severe injuries to his feet and legs. Purple Heart Day is observed on August 7 each year and is a time to remember and honor the brave service members who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by Cpl. Danielle Abshire)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 15:01
    Photo ID: 6300054
    VIRIN: 200806-M-HY653-0004
    Resolution: 4162x2775
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Heart Day, by Cpl Danielle Abshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    colonel
    HMMWV
    22ND MEU
    MarForCom
    purple heart day
    MFC
    FMFLANT
    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic
    August 7th

