    Coast Guard welcomes new commander to Sector Puget Sound [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard welcomes new commander to Sector Puget Sound

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jack Vogt, commander of the Thirteenth District, stands with Capt. Linda Sturgis after presenting her a 'Legion of Merit' award during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 6, 2020. Capt. Sturgis retired from the Coast Guard after 27-years of service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steve Strohmaier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    USCG
    Seattle
    Change of Command
    Puget Sound
    Sector

