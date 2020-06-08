Coast Guard welcomes new commander to Sector Puget Sound

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jack Vogt, commander of the Thirteenth District, stands with Capt. Linda Sturgis after presenting her a 'Legion of Merit' award during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 6, 2020. Capt. Sturgis retired from the Coast Guard after 27-years of service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steve Strohmaier)
