    78th ORMS: Bioenvironmental team explains WBGT science behind heat [Image 1 of 2]

    78th ORMS: Bioenvironmental team explains WBGT science behind heat

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Josue David, 78th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Bioenvironmental Engineering technician, sets up the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature measurement device at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, August 5, 2020. The WBGT measures the environment in three parts - black bulb records the direct sun light temperature, wet bulb records wind and humidity effects and dry bulb records regular ambient temperature. Bioenvironmental Airmen record WBGT measurements hourly throughout the duty day. When the WBGT measurement is 90 degrees or greater, a black flag warning message is sent base wide by the command post.

    This work, 78th ORMS: Bioenvironmental team explains WBGT science behind heat [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bioenvironmental
    Black Flag
    Wet Bulb Globe Temperature
    78th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

