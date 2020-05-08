78th ORMS: Bioenvironmental team explains WBGT science behind heat

Airman 1st Class Josue David, 78th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Bioenvironmental Engineering technician, sets up the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature measurement device at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, August 5, 2020. The WBGT measures the environment in three parts - black bulb records the direct sun light temperature, wet bulb records wind and humidity effects and dry bulb records regular ambient temperature. Bioenvironmental Airmen record WBGT measurements hourly throughout the duty day. When the WBGT measurement is 90 degrees or greater, a black flag warning message is sent base wide by the command post.

