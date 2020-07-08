EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 7, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) breaks away from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) during a replenishment-at-sea. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 09:28 Photo ID: 6299499 VIRIN: 200807-N-AJ005-1053 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 633.08 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.