    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200805-N-IO312-1204 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 5, 2020) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts underway replenishment training with the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 06:17
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

