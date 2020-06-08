Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 6, 2020) – Lt. Dave Flake, the security officer assigned to USS Makin Island (LHD 8), briefs Sailors and Marines before a security drill aboard the amphibious assault ship. Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)
