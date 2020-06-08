Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Conducts Detainee Drill

    USS San Antonio Conducts Detainee Drill

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Anthony 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    200806-N-VH385-1027
    NORFOLK (Aug. 6, 2020) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) conduct a detainee drill. The San Antonio is currently working on achieving the specified qualifications necessary for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 20:22
    Photo ID: 6299040
    VIRIN: 200806-N-VH385-1027
    Resolution: 4137x2758
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Conducts Detainee Drill, by PO2 Wyatt Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS San Antonio Conducts Detainee Drill
    USS San Antonio Conducts Detainee Drill
    USS San Antonio Conducts Detainee Drill

    LPD17
    Detainee Drill

