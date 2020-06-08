USS San Antonio Conducts Detainee Drill

200806-N-VH385-1027

NORFOLK (Aug. 6, 2020) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) conduct a detainee drill. The San Antonio is currently working on achieving the specified qualifications necessary for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony)

