    20806-N-ZC358-1046 [Image 4 of 4]

    20806-N-ZC358-1046

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    20806-N-ZC358-1046 FORT WORTH, Texas (August 06, 2020) Sgt. Willie Lewis Jr, left, and Cpl. Cody Schreck, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 (VMGR 234) act as move directors, prior to hangaring a C-130J, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, for scheduled maintenance. The Blue Angels’ new C-130J and crew arrived in Fort Worth Aug. 5, 2020, after completing a transatlantic flight from the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jess Gray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 14:44
    Photo ID: 6298541
    VIRIN: 200806-N-ZC358-1046
    Resolution: 4344x2611
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20806-N-ZC358-1046 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    C-130J
    BlueAngels
    NFDS

