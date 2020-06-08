20806-N-ZC358-1046 FORT WORTH, Texas (August 06, 2020) Sgt. Willie Lewis Jr, left, and Cpl. Cody Schreck, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 (VMGR 234) act as move directors, prior to hangaring a C-130J, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, for scheduled maintenance. The Blue Angels’ new C-130J and crew arrived in Fort Worth Aug. 5, 2020, after completing a transatlantic flight from the United Kingdom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jess Gray/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 14:44 Photo ID: 6298541 VIRIN: 200806-N-ZC358-1046 Resolution: 4344x2611 Size: 5.45 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20806-N-ZC358-1046 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.