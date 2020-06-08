U.S. Army Civilian Firefighters Annual Certification Training

U.S. Army civilian firefighters from Stuttgart, Hohenfels, Kaierslautern and Grafenwoehr military installations, complete their annual firefighter certification training at the U.S. Army Fire Fighting Training Center in Ansbach, Germany, Aug. 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)
