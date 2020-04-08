Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony for NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony for NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania

    LITHUANIA

    08.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    German Lt. Col. Peer Papenbroock, commander, 104th Panzer Battalion; Lithuanian Army Col. Mindaugas Petkevičius, commander, Iron Wolf Brigade; and German Lt. Col. Alex Niemann, commander, 371st Mechanized Infantry Battalion shake hands during the Transfer of Authority Ceremony on Aug. 4 at Rukla Barracks, Lithuania

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 08:00
    Photo ID: 6298080
    VIRIN: 200804-A-TL808-193
    Resolution: 1755x1163
    Size: 370.6 KB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Authority Ceremony for NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Transfer of Authority Ceremony for NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania

    TAGS

    NATO
    efp
    NATO forces
    Lithuania
    bundeswehr
    Iron Wolf
    Enhanced Forward Presence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT