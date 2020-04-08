USS Ralph Johnson Sailors Conduct Flight Operations

200804-N-FP334-1043 ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 4, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) remove chocks and chains from an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during flight operations. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 08.04.2020