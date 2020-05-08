Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demonstration the use of equipment in case of a forest fire [Image 9 of 12]

    Demonstration the use of equipment in case of a forest fire

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The forestry staff of Region Friuli Venezia Giulia demonstrates the equipment used to combat forest fires to the American and Italian staff of the range at Cao Malnisio, Pordenone, Italy, August 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
