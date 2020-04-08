Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor Documents Aircraft Data [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Documents Aircraft Data

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 04, 2020) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Michael Irby, from Winnsboro, South Carolina, verifies engine equipment operating time for an EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, to ensure the engine is operating within safe working limits aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VAQ-141 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
