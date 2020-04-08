U.S. Navy Sailor Documents Aircraft Data

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 04, 2020) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Michael Irby, from Winnsboro, South Carolina, verifies engine equipment operating time for an EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, to ensure the engine is operating within safe working limits aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). VAQ-141 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward-deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

