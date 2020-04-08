721 MSS AMCC: The central nervous system

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shauna McMahon, 721st Mobility Support Squadron Air Mobility Control Center noncommissioned officer in charge of systems, left, Master Sgt. Tony Uhlik, 721st MSS AMCC superintendent, middle, and Staff Sgt. Yusef Gomez, 721st MSS AMCC noncommissioned officer in charge of operations training, pose for a photo at their work center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 4, 2020. AMCC acts as the central point of communication between multiple agencies involved in 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer)

